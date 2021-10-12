Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Pralhad Joshi
Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften its prices in domestic market
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
12 Oct 2021 11:36:22

Govt allows domestic flights to operate at full capacity from Oct 18

Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to restore the scheduled domestic air operations from the 18th of this month without any capacity restriction.

The decision was taken after the review of the current status of scheduled domestic operators and passengers’ demand for air travel. The Ministry said, the airlines and airport operators shall however ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of Covid 19 are strictly adhered to and Covid appropriate behavior is strictly enforced by them during the travel.

In-form Amandeep to spearhead a strong field t r 10th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh, 12 October; Amandeep Drall will spearhead a strong field in the 10th&nbs ...

Khalin Joshi fires scorching 61 for the first-round lead at Jaipur Open

Jaipur, 12 October: Bengaluru golferKhalin Joshi fired a scorching nine-under 61 to take the lead in ...

Indians deserving winners, but global hockey community will be involved in future Stars Awards; FIH CEO Thierry Weil

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that the Hockey Stars Awards have created an unwarranted controversy Internatio ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

