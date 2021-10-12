Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
इंडियन आवाज़     12 Oct 2021 11:36:44      انڈین آواز

Power Ministry asks States to utilise unallocated power from Central plants

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Centre has asked States to utilise unallocated power of the Central Generating Stations- CGS only to meet the power requirement of their own Consumers. It has been brought to the notice of Ministry of Power that some States are not supplying power to their consumers and imposing load shedding.

At the same time, they are also selling power in the power exchange at high price. Ministry of Power in a statement said that as per the guidelines for allocation of power, 15 per cent power from the Central Generating Stations are kept under “unallocated power” which is allocated by the Central Government to the needy States to meet the requirement of power of the consumers. It said, the responsibility to supply power to the consumers is of the distribution companies and they should first serve their consumers who have the right to receive 24×7 power. Thus, the distribution companies should not sell the power in the power exchange and starve their own consumers.

The Ministry added that the States have been requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the State. In case of surplus power, the States have been requested to intimate to the Government of India so that this power can be reallocated to other needy State.

It said, in case any state is found that they are not serving their consumers and selling power in the power exchanges at a higher rate, the unallocated power of such states shall be withdrawn and allocated to other needy states.

