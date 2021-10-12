India is committed to human rights, says PM Modi on NHRC foundation day

Bisheshwar Mishra / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India was committed to human rights ensuring that all welfare schemes reach the last person in the row. He said that the concept of human rights was closely related to the dignity of the poor.

Virtually addressing the 28th National Human Rights Commission, NHRC Foundation Day programme in New Delhi, PM said, when the poorest of the poor do not get an equal share of the government schemes then the question of rights arises. The Prime Minister said that the government is enabling facilities for the marginalised in the society and facilitating them with their basic needs and improved livelihood. He added that the government has ensured that all its reforms and actions are designed keeping in mind every individual of the society without any discrimination.

Prime Minister said that the country has also tried to remove the injustice happening at different levels in different sections. He said, for decades Muslim women had been demanding a law against triple talaq. Mr Modi said, his government has given new rights to Muslim women by enacting a law against triple talaq. He said, many sectors have been opened for women and it has been ensured that they can work with security round the clock. Mr Modi said, India has ensured 26 weeks of paid maternity leave for career women, a feat that even many developed nations could not achieve.

Recalling the inspired performance of the para-athletes in the recent Paralympics, the Prime Minister said that in recent years laws have been enacted for the Divyang Jan. They have been connected to new facilities. Buildings are being made, divyang friendly and language for divyang is being standardized. Mr Modi said that during the pandemic, poor, helpless and senior citizens were given direct financial support in their account. Migrant labourers were spared much hassle due to the implementation of the One Nation-One Ration Card.

The Prime Minister cautioned against the selective interpretation of human rights and using human rights to diminish the image of the country. He said, some people have started interpreting human rights from their own angle as per their selfish interests. Mr Modi also said that the biggest infringement of human rights takes place when they are seen from the prism of politics and political profit and loss.