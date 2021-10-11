Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Pralhad Joshi
Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften its prices in domestic market
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
Govt asks electricity distribution companies to undertake energy accounting on periodic basis

A R DAS / NEW DELHI

UNION Ministry of Power today mandated electricity distribution companies to undertake energy accounting on a periodic basis.

The regulation in this regard was issued by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency with the approval of the Ministry of Power, under the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001.

The notification stipulates quarterly energy accounting by DISCOMs through a certified Energy Manager within 60 days. There will also be an Annual energy audit by an independent Accredited Energy Auditor. Both these reports will be published in the public domain.

Energy accounting reports will provide detailed information about electricity consumption by different categories of consumers and the transmission and distribution losses in various areas. It will identify areas of high losses and theft and enable corrective action. This measure will also enable the fixation of responsibility on officers for losses and theft.

The data will enable DISCOMS to take appropriate measures for reducing their electricity losses. The DISCOMs will be able to plan for suitable infrastructure up-gradation as well as demand-side management efforts in an effective manner. Power Ministry said, the initiative will further contribute towards India’s climate actions in meeting the Paris Agreement Goals.

خبرنامہ

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

