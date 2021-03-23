Election Commission reviews poll preparedness for Assam Assembly Election ﻿
India revisits Covishield vaccine schedule: 2nd dose 4-8 weeks after first, instead of 4-6 weeks
Lok Sabha clears contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2021 11:23:47      انڈین آواز

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020: Result declared

Leave a comment
Published On: By

New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday (March 23, 2021) declared the results of the Civil Services (main) Examination 2020. The UPSC said that the personality Tests (interviews) of the successful candidates will be commenced shortly, which will be held in the office of the UPSC in New Delhi.
 

Know how to check the results of UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020:
 

1. Visit UPSC’s official website https://www.upsc.gov.in

2. Scroll through the ‘Examination‘ section and click on ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020‘.

3. A new window will open. Scroll down and click on ‘Written Result’.https://5f8c5d922aea9acb292ca9aa0c896ad9.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html

4. A new window will open. Scroll down and you will see the roll numbers that have been selected for the PI.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 was held by the Union Public Service Commission from January 8, 2021, to January 17, 2021, for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). 

The UPSC informed that the e-Summon Letters of the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the official website https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.in.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ISSF World Cup: India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan win gold medal

AMN India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won the gold medal on Monday in the 10m Air Rifle ...

India to take on England in 1st ODI in Pune tomorrow

AMN India will take on England in the first of the three-match One Day International series in Pune tomorro ...

خبرنامہ

آج دنیا بھر میں یوم مسرت منایا جارہا ہے

آج خوشی کا بین الاقوامی دنمنایا جارہا ہے۔ نائب صدر جمہوریہ و ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz