21 Oct 2021

UP police prevent Priyanka Gandhi from going to Agra, taken to police lines

AGENCIES

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the family of a man who died while in the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police in Agra and promised them all help in their fight for justice.

She said that Arun Valmiki’s relatives told her that the entire family was tortured. She said they told her that Valmiki was given electric shocks and his hands were crushed under chair by the police. Besides, around 40 members of the Valmiki community were also arrested and tortured, she claimed.

She also announced ₹ 30 lakh financial assistance and legal help for Valmiki’s family.

Ms Gandhi Vadra had been allowed to proceed along with four others after being detained by the cops earlier – for a second time in less than a month.

EARLIER Priyanka Gandhi stopped by UP Police from going to Agra to meet the family members of a man who died in police custody and was later taken to the police lines.

The police said the Congress general secretary was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man’s death.

“She has neither been taken into custody nor arrested. Because of the massive crowds, the movement of traffic was being hampered and she was first asked to either go to the party office or her residence but when she did not agree, she was sent to the police lines,” Lucknow police commissioner D K Thakur said.

A Congress spokesman had claimed that Priyanka Gandhi has been taken into custody while she was going to Agra to meet the family members of the sanitation worker who had died in police custody.

To a query from newspersons in Kushinagar on Priyanka Gandhi being stopped from going to Agra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier in the day said, “Law and order is supreme and no one will be allowed to play with it.”

While being taken to the police lines, the Priyanka Gandhi told newspersons that she will definitely go to Agra.

The Congress spokesman had alleged that Priyanka Gandhi was made to stop at the expressway for about two hours and later taken into custody.

The Indian Awaaz