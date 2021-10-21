Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2021 04:12:43      انڈین آواز

Rajbhar ties up with Samajwadi Party instead of BJP

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

In a major political development today, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar declared that they are together in the fight for Dalits, backwards and other weaker sections of the society.

“The Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party will fight together the battle of the deprived, oppressed, backwards, Dalits, women, farmers, youths and other weaker sections of the society,” the SP tweeted from its official handle adding “Sapa-Subhspa (SP-SBPS) saath-saath, UP main bhajpa (BJP) saaf”.

“The SP and the SBSP are together, the BJP is clearly out,” it said along with a photograph of the meeting between Yadav and Rajbhar.

Interestingly though, there was no mention of whether the two will also contest the upcoming elections in a coalition or of a pre-poll understanding.

Observers, however, said the intention and wordings of the tweet was clear.

“Sapa-Subhspa (SP-SBPS) saath-saath, UP main bhajpa (BJP) saaf. Coming barely months before the elections, it is a significant statement,” they said

Rajbhar, who contested the last Assembly elections with the BJP, last week hinted he might again form an alliance with the saffron party for the upcoming elections. His meeting with state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh had also triggered speculation that he might go with the BJP again.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Simranjit, Pooja Rani among top names as 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships kicks off ..

Harpal Singh Bedi Hisar,20 October: The 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur and r ...

In-form Amandeep starts favourite in 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 19 October: In-form Amandeep Drall, is all set for an encore, having won at Ch ...

Amandeep cards superb 65 to win 10-leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh,15  October: Amandeep Drall fired eight birdies against just one bog ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz