Rajbhar ties up with Samajwadi Party instead of BJP

AMN

In a major political development today, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar declared that they are together in the fight for Dalits, backwards and other weaker sections of the society.

“The Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party will fight together the battle of the deprived, oppressed, backwards, Dalits, women, farmers, youths and other weaker sections of the society,” the SP tweeted from its official handle adding “Sapa-Subhspa (SP-SBPS) saath-saath, UP main bhajpa (BJP) saaf”.

“The SP and the SBSP are together, the BJP is clearly out,” it said along with a photograph of the meeting between Yadav and Rajbhar.

Interestingly though, there was no mention of whether the two will also contest the upcoming elections in a coalition or of a pre-poll understanding.

Observers, however, said the intention and wordings of the tweet was clear.

“Sapa-Subhspa (SP-SBPS) saath-saath, UP main bhajpa (BJP) saaf. Coming barely months before the elections, it is a significant statement,” they said

Rajbhar, who contested the last Assembly elections with the BJP, last week hinted he might again form an alliance with the saffron party for the upcoming elections. His meeting with state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh had also triggered speculation that he might go with the BJP again.