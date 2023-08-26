UP: Muzaffarnagar Lady Teacher’s ‘Hate’ Video Targeting Muslim Boy Sparks Outrage

AMN / WEB DESK

A shocking video showing a lady teacher asking Hindu students to hit a Muslim student in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar has sparked outrage in social media. The now-viral video is said to be of a Neha Public School in UP’s Muzaffarnagar. The teacher has been identified as Tripta Tyagi and reacting to the video, UP Police ordered an investigation into the incident.

Watch the video for more.

As the children continue to slap the boy, who is seen standing, the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, is heard telling the man shooting the video: “Maine toh declare kar diya, jitne bhi Mohammedan bache hain, inke wahan chale jao (I have declared – all these Muslim children, go to anyone’s area)…”

Officials said the incident took place on Thursday in Khubbapur village under the jurisdiction of Mansurpur police station. Both the police and the education authorities are exploring action against the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, as well as Neha Public School, which she owns and where the incident occurred.

In the video, ordered by Tyagi, children walk up to him and slap the boy, who is in tears.

Tyagi is heard saying to a man off camera: “Maine toh declare kar diya, jitne bhi Mohammedan bachche hain, inke wahan chale jao (I have declared – all these Muslim children, go to anyone’s area)…” She then trails off as the man appears to agree.

Then, as one child sits down after hitting the boy, Tyagi tells him: “Kya tum maar rahe ho? Zor se maaro na (Why are you hitting him so lightly? Hit him hard).”

She then asks, “Chalo aur kiska number hai (Whose turn is it)?”

As the boy cries, Tyagi says: “Abki baar kamar pe maaro… chalo… muh pe na maaro ab muh laal ho raha hai… kamar pe maaro saare (Start hitting him on the waist… His face is turning red, hit him on the waist instead).” Tyagi was unavailable for comment.

In a statement, Satyanarayan Prajapat, Superintendent of Police (City), Muzaffarnagar, said: “Today, Mansurpur police station received a video wherein a woman teacher was ordering students of a class to beat a child for not learning multiplication tables. There were some objectionable comments too. When we investigated, we found that the woman was ‘declaring’ in the video that Mohammedan students get spoiled when their mothers don’t pay attention to their studies. The basic education officer has been informed and departmental action will be taken against the teacher.”

When contacted, Khatauli Circle Officer Dr Ravi Shankar said the school was being run in a big hall and the accused teacher is also the owner. “Tripta Tyagi is the head of the school. We are trying to convince the child’s father to file a complaint; after that we would be able to file an FIR. Further legal action is being taken.”

The victim’s father told local reporters that he won’t send his child to the school nor is he planning to file a case. “I will not send my child to that school again and they will return the fee that I have submitted. A settlement has been reached that no complaint would be filed. The teacher has created animosity between the children,” said the boy’s father.