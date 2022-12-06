UP Legislature: Winter Session ends on 2nd day

AMN

The proceedings of the Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature have adjourned sine die today. Members of the Opposition parties raised slogans against the government for adjourning the Session a day earlier. The Winter Session was scheduled for three days but ended on the second day today.

Earlier, the supplementary budget worth over 33,769 crore rupees was passed in both Houses. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the State government is working towards making Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of the country’s economy. He called India’s presidency of G-20 a moment of pride for the nation. The Chief Minister said, Uttar Pradesh will also host some of the G-20 meetings and the government has made arrangements for it in the supplementary budget.