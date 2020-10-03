UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case

The decision was made after mounting pressure on the UP government by Congress, TMC, and other political parties and social groups.

WEB DESK

Even as Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi called for justice for the rape victim after meeting her family in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government today recommended for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case.

Announcing this in a tweet, the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the CM has decided to hand over the entire investigation into the Hathras case to the CBI.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting of concerned officials. Earlier on Saturday, DGP HC Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi visited the family of the victim.

The recommendation comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police have been under intense public and political pressure over their handling of the Hathras case where a 20-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and brutally tortured by four upper caste men.

The 20-year-old woman whose rape, murder and forcible cremation has triggered widespread protests across India.

The Gandhis arrived in Hathras in the evening to meet the family members of the 20-year-old woman whose rape, murder and forcible cremation has triggered widespread protests across India. They were earlier allowed by the Uttar Pradesh government, along with three others, to proceed to Hathras. This was the Gandhis’ second attempt to meet the bereaved family. Their first attempt on Thursday ended with a scuffle with the police and brief detention. Barricades have been installed at the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway even as CrPC section 144 remains imposed in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar.