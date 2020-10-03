Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case
PM Modi inaugurates strategically important, Atal Tunnel
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
AIIMS rules out murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was suicide
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Oct 2020 03:12:21      انڈین آواز

UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The decision was made after mounting pressure on the UP government by Congress, TMC, and other political parties and social groups.

WEB DESK

Even as Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi called for justice for the rape victim after meeting her family in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government today recommended for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case.

Announcing this in a tweet, the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the CM has decided to hand over the entire investigation into the Hathras case to the CBI.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting of concerned officials. Earlier on Saturday, DGP HC Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi visited the family of the victim.

The recommendation comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police have been under intense public and political pressure over their handling of the Hathras case where a 20-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and brutally tortured by four upper caste men.

The 20-year-old woman whose rape, murder and forcible cremation has triggered widespread protests across India.
.

The Gandhis arrived in Hathras in the evening to meet the family members of the 20-year-old woman whose rape, murder and forcible cremation has triggered widespread protests across India. They were earlier allowed by the Uttar Pradesh government, along with three others, to proceed to Hathras. This was the Gandhis’ second attempt to meet the bereaved family. Their first attempt on Thursday ended with a scuffle with the police and brief detention. Barricades have been installed at the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway even as CrPC section 144 remains imposed in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women Hockey: Podium finish at Olympics is our ultimate aim says Midfielder Monika

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women hockey team's experienced midfielder Monika says that podium finish at ...

French Open: Novak Djokovic beat Ricardas Berankis in second round

AMN Novak Djokovic continued his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless straight-set win against ...

French Open: Serena Williams exits with injured Achilles heel; Wawrinka beats Dominik Koepfer

AMN In French Open Tennis, an injured Achilles heel cut short Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!