NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
ICCR Foundation Day celebrated at Indian Embassy in Seoul
No plan to stop train services in country: Railway Board Chairman
Bihar: Schools, colleges, coaching centres to remain closed, Shops to shut down after 7 PM
UP govt orders for 50 pc attendance in offices of 4 districts

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh government has ordered for 50 percent attendance in government and private offices of 4 districts in state. The order has been issued for Lucknow Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Offices in these cities will work with 50 percent capacity only and rest will work from home. A roster for this will be prepared by Head of the office.

Chief Minister of state, Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to perform vaccination of the target age group on priority basis in districts like Lucknow Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Gorakhpur, meerut Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jhansi, Bareilly Ghaziabad, Agra, Saharanpur and Moradabad.

Meanwhile state recorded highest number of new covid cases in a single day. More than 9000 new covid patients have been found in state in last 24 hours out of which around 3000 are only in state capital Lucknow.

Odisha CM felicitates star cyclist Swasti Singh

WEB DESK Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated star cyclist Swasti Singh. Praising her eff ...

Hockey: India pip Olympic Champion Argentina 4-3

AMN / Buenos Aires India thwarted reigning Olympic Champion Argentina's comeback bid to register a 4-3 vict ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

