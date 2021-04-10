UP govt orders for 50 pc attendance in offices of 4 districts

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh government has ordered for 50 percent attendance in government and private offices of 4 districts in state. The order has been issued for Lucknow Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Offices in these cities will work with 50 percent capacity only and rest will work from home. A roster for this will be prepared by Head of the office.

Chief Minister of state, Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to perform vaccination of the target age group on priority basis in districts like Lucknow Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Gorakhpur, meerut Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jhansi, Bareilly Ghaziabad, Agra, Saharanpur and Moradabad.

Meanwhile state recorded highest number of new covid cases in a single day. More than 9000 new covid patients have been found in state in last 24 hours out of which around 3000 are only in state capital Lucknow.