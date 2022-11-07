UP: Dev dipawali, the famous festival of lights on the occasion of Kartik Poornima celebrated across state

AMN

Dev dipawali, the famous festival of lights on the occasion of Kartik Poornima is being celebrated in Uttar Pradesh. Although it is being celebrated in a grand manner at banks of all the major rivers of a state in different districts but the main attraction of the festival is at Varanasi.

Thousands of devotees and locals of Kashi gathered on the ghats of holy river Ganga to celebrate the Dev dipawali. Because of the lunar eclipse tomorrow the festival was celebrated today evening. it is believed that gods From heaven arrive on the ghats of Kashi to celebrate Diwali on this auspicious day of Kartik Purnima.

Although this festival is being celebrated on large scale at the ghats of all the major rivers in different districts of the state but Dev Deepawali of Kashi has its own significance. Many devotees and tourists from different parts of the country have arrived in Kashi to watch The spectacular view of the lighting. all buildings along with the ghats are beautifully decorated.

Kashi Vishwanath corridor is also decked up for the event and live screens across the city are streaming the activities of the festival. people in large numbers participated in the famous Ganga Aarti on this occasion. People lit earthen lamps at their houses and paid tribute to the Martyrs of the country.