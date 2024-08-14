UP Court issues non-bailable warrant against AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh and five others

AMN

An MP-MLA Court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur has issued a non-bailable warrant against Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh and five others. The Special Magistrate Shubham Verma issued the warrant, yesterday after Sanjay Singh and others failed to surrender after their conviction in a two-decade-old case of road blockade protest.

Earlier, on the 6th of August, the Court had upheld the 45-day jail sentence for Sanjay Singh and others, including Samajwadi Party’s national spokesperson and former MLA Anoop Sanda. The Court had also directed them to surrender on the 9th of August. However, Singh did not come to the Court citing Parliament proceedings. In 2001, Sanjay Singh and Anoop Sanda, then a leader of the Democratic Socialist Party, along with their supporters, blocked a flyover as a protest on power cut issues. Sultanpur’s special Court convicted all six accused on 23rd of January, last year.