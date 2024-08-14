Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy urges Telangana govt to join nationwide survey to identify houseless poor in rural areas

AMN

Union Coal and Mines Minister, G. Kishan Reddy has suggested that the Telangana government should join the nationwide survey to be carried out by the Centre to identify the houseless poor in rural areas. In a letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Union Minister said, the Centre could extend the PM Awas Yojana for Rural Areas if a list of such persons was prepared.

The Minister said, the Centre had decided to allot houses to the people on the permanent waiting list from the socio-economic caste census carried out in 2011. He said, Telangana state could not provide a list of houseless poor as the erstwhile BRS government had refused to take part in a 2018 central survey. He further said several states had provided such lists. Kishan Reddy said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have positively responded when he himself discussed the matter. The Minister further said, that during the second phase of PM Awas Yojana 2024 and 2029, two crore houses will be constructed in rural areas.