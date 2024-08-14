Andhra Pradesh: CM N. Chandrababu Naidu urges citizens to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign with fervour

AMN

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized the importance of safeguarding the nation’s integrity and called on the citizens to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with fervour. The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of flying the national flag at every home.

In his statement, the Chief Minister expressed pride in the fact that the Tricolour flag, designed by the distinguished Telugu freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, will adorn homes across the state. He urged citizens to display the national flag not only atop their homes and offices but also on their social media profiles as a mark of respect and to foster a sense of national unity. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative is also a reminder of people’s shared responsibility to uphold the values and integrity of the nation, he added.