West Bengal: Medical services remain disrupted as doctors’ strike continues

Medical services at all the medical colleges and hospitals remain hampered in West Bengal by the strike of junior and resident doctors in the wake of the gruesome rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Senior doctors are also participating in the protest. Emergency and OPD services are partially functioning.

Opposition parties and common people are also on the road in Kolkata and other parts of the state. Students of various educational institutions and schools are also protesting by taking out rallies in the later half of the day.

Meanwhile, CBI has taken custody of Sanjay Roy the arrested person in this case from Kolkata police today. A team of CBI personnel has arrived from Delhi.

In another development, the Indian Medical Association team visited the home of the victim today.