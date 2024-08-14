THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla

Aug 14, 2024

AMN

The Election Commission will hold a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla today, August 14 to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar recently visited the Union Territory and reviewed the poll preparations in J&K. During a press conference in Jammu, Mr. Kumar emphasized that the Commission is committed to holding the elections in J&K at the earliest. He asserted that no outside or internal forces can derail the electoral process in the UT.

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla

August 14, 2024

Jharkhand High Court issues directive to identify illegal immigrants from Bangladesh residing in Santhal Parganas region

August 14, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal: Medical services remain disrupted as doctors’ strike continues

August 14, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Andhra Pradesh: CM N. Chandrababu Naidu urges citizens to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign with fervour

August 14, 2024