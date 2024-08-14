EC to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla

AMN

The Election Commission will hold a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla today, August 14 to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar recently visited the Union Territory and reviewed the poll preparations in J&K. During a press conference in Jammu, Mr. Kumar emphasized that the Commission is committed to holding the elections in J&K at the earliest. He asserted that no outside or internal forces can derail the electoral process in the UT.