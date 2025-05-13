Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Coal imports fall by 9.2% in April–February period, saving nearly $7 billion in forex

May 13, 2025

India’s coal imports fell sharply by 9.2% during the April 2024 to February 2025 period, amounting to 220.3 million tonnes (MT) compared to 242.6 MT in the same period of the previous financial year. This decline translated into foreign exchange savings of approximately $6.93 billion (₹53,137.82 crore), according to data released by the Ministry of Coal.

The drop was more pronounced in the Non-Regulated Sector, which excludes the power sector, where imports declined by 15.3% year-on-year. Even as coal-based power generation registered a growth of 2.87% during the same period, imports for blending by thermal power plants saw a steep reduction of 38.8%. The trend underscores India’s efforts to reduce dependence on imported coal and strengthen domestic supply.

The Ministry attributed the drop in imports to a series of policy initiatives, including Commercial Coal Mining and Mission Coking Coal, which are aimed at enhancing self-sufficiency in coal production. These measures have also helped domestic coal output grow by 5.45% during the April 2024 to February 2025 period compared to the same stretch in the previous fiscal.

Coal continues to be a cornerstone of India’s energy needs, particularly for core sectors such as power, steel, and cement. However, challenges remain in meeting demand for coking coal and high-grade thermal coal, which are not adequately available in India’s reserves. Imports have therefore played a crucial role, especially for the steel industry.

