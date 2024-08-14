THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Maharashtra Govt converts more than one lakh acres of Class II land in Marathwada into freehold, making occupants complete owners

Aug 14, 2024

The Maharashtra Government has cleared a proposal to convert more than one lakh acres of Class II land in Marathwada into freehold, making the occupants complete owners. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai yesterday. The decision is based on a 60-year-old demand to convert 1.4 lakh acres of Class II land. Class II occupancy is a conditional holding where land is given to individuals for various reasons, including as rewards and to religious structures for their maintenance.

