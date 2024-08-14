Maharashtra Govt converts more than one lakh acres of Class II land in Marathwada into freehold, making occupants complete owners

AMN

The Maharashtra Government has cleared a proposal to convert more than one lakh acres of Class II land in Marathwada into freehold, making the occupants complete owners. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai yesterday. The decision is based on a 60-year-old demand to convert 1.4 lakh acres of Class II land. Class II occupancy is a conditional holding where land is given to individuals for various reasons, including as rewards and to religious structures for their maintenance.