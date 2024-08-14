THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Telangana govt to establish waste segregation facilities to tackle plastic waste menace

Aug 14, 2024

AMN

The Telangana government is working to tackle the plastic waste menace by establishing waste segregation facilities in villages and towns, and nurseries to encourage greenery.

State Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, who also heads the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) said, the efforts are being made to eliminate single-use plastics and encourage recycling while involving communities in waste management. Addressing a seminar conducted by the TGPCB yesterday, on Circular Economy, Recycling, and Waste Refurbishment Policies in Hyderabad, she also said new industries and waste-to-wealth projects will be incentivised. Principal Secretary of Environment, Ahmed Nadeem said the state had generated 168.37 million units of power and 17 lakh cubic metres of gas from municipal waste.

