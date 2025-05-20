Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UP ATS arrests alleged Pak spy from Moradabad

May 20, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Alleged Pakistani spy Shahzad, arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS from Moradabad, was produced before a special court in Lucknow today. The court has sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested Shahzad for allegedly passing on intelligence information during the cross-border smuggling. A case has been registered under relevant legal sections at the ATS headquarters in Lucknow. Shahzad is accused of illegally transporting goods such as clothes, spices and cosmetics across the India-Pakistan border and secretly passing on vital security information to ISI handlers. The ATS said Shahzad actively maintained contact with ISI agents and had also arranged to send people from Rampur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh to Pakistan on the pretext of smuggling to recruit them for espionage.

