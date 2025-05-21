Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Lt Governor reviews preparedness for Amarnath Yatra, focused on situation arising after Op Sindoor

May 20, 2025

The meeting held on Wednesday to review the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra also focused on the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the situation arising after Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meeting of the Unified Command was held in Srinagar today under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretaries, Army, Police and other top officials to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting reviewed the current situation in the Union Territory and security arrangements for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on July 3 this year.

Amarnath Yatra is going to start from 3 July

The meeting also focused on the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack and the situation arising after Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The Lt Governor urged the officers of the Army, police and paramilitary forces to completely eliminate the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reconstituted the Amarnathji Shrine Board and the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board by nominating nine eminent persons from various fields as members for a term of three years.

