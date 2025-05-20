J&K: Govt runs specialised Rescue vehicles to handle Human-wildlife conflicts

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a significant step towards enhancing wildlife conflict mitigation measures in Jammu and Kashmir, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmad Rana flagged off a fleet of 10 specialized Wildlife Rescue Vehicles today. Our Correspondent reports that the newly procured vehicles aim to strengthen the mobility of the established Wildlife Control Rooms across the Union Territory and ensure swift response in handling incidents of Human-Wildlife Conflict, particularly in vulnerable and high-risk areas. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister emphasized the urgent need to address the growing threat of wildlife conflict, which poses serious social, economic, and safety challenges. He urged the Department to make every possible effort to protect human life and property while maintaining ecological balance.