IMD issues orange alerts for heavy rainfall in Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert warning for Karnataka to predict very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the next two days. IMD has also issued a red alert warning for Karnataka and adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu, Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra to get very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the next 3 days. Talking to the media, Senior Scientist in IMD, RK Jenamani, said that Mumbai will also receive moderate to heavy rainfall from tomorrow. He said that there is no chance of a heat wave intensifying in the northern regions of the country.