UP: At least 5 persons died and several injured as part of a building collapsed in Mathura district today

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Uttar Pradesh, at least five persons have died and several others got injured as part of a building collapsed in Mathura district today. The accident took place nearby the Banke Bihari Temple.

Eyewitnesses have said the balcony of an old building collapsed during the fight between monkeys. Those who lost their lives in the tragic accident had come to Vrindavan to offer prayers at the Banke Bihari temple. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed officials to provide proper treatment to the injured.