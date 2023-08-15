MAHA CM Eknath Shinde assures villagers affected by a landslide in Irshalwadi in Raigad district of their rehabilitation in 6 months

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured villagers affected by a landslide in Irshalwadi in Raigad district that they will be rehabilitated in six months.

The CM also assured them that the Government will provide houses and basic facilities, including electricity, water and roads. Mr. Shinde visited the shelter of villagers affected by a landslide in Irshalwadi at Khalapur in Raigad. Mr Shinde said that the government has identified a place to build houses, and CIDCO will develop a final plan soon. Mr Shinde felicitated Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) personnel on the occasion of the Independence Day and lauded their work after a landslide at Irshalwadi in last month. Mr. Shinde hoisted the national flag at the Shiv Sena’s Thane city office at midnight. After the flag hoisting, he felicitated the TDRF jawans at a brief function.