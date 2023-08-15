Telangana govt announces farm loan waiver up to Rs 99999

AMN

Telangana government has announced a farm loan waiver up to 99 thousand 999. It will be cleared within the next 45 days. The Government has released over 5,800 crore rupees towards this end.

The decision will benefit over 9 lakh farmers. It will fulfil the electoral commitment made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to waive farm loans of up to one lakh rupees. The amount will be transferred directly into loan accounts of farmers. With the latest decision, farm loans up to 99,999, amounting to 7753.43 crore rupees, of over 16 lakh 66 thousand farmers will be cleared.



During its previous term between 2014 and 2018, the BRS government waived crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh through disbursement of 16,144 crore rupees benefiting over 35 lakh farmers in the State.



During the 2018 Assembly elections, Chandrashekhar Rao had promised to implement a crop loan waiver scheme for loans up to one lakh rupees in a phased manner. An official release stated that the implementation was delayed by external factors like the COVId pandemic and subsequent lockdown among others.