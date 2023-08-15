Heavy rains affect normal life in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, normal life has been affected following moderate to heavy rains in various parts of the State. The maximum damage due to rain and landslides has been reported from Pauri, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts.

Heavy rains caused water-logging in the plains, while people in the hilly areas faced problems in movement due to landslides at various places.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of waterlogged areas in Rishikesh and disaster-affected Mohanchatti in Pauri district.



The Chief Minister has instructed the relief and rescue teams to be vigilant to avoid any untoward incident. Meanwhile, the Chardham Yatra has been suspended till tomorrow in view of the possibility of heavy rains.