Arunachal govt allots 12 ‘stalled’ hydropower projects to three Central PSUs

AMN/ WEB DESK

Arunachal Pradesh Government has allotted 12 ‘stalled’ hydropower projects to three Central Public Sector Undertakings by signing a Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) with them on Saturday. The MoAs were inked in the presence of Union Power Minister RK Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and State’s Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister in-charge Chowna Mein of Power & Hydropower.



The total operational capacity of these 12 projects, withdrawn from the private players, will be to the tune of 11,523 MW. The three CPSUs are National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVN) and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO).



Of the 12 hydroelectric projects, NEEPCO has been allotted five projects, SJVN five and the hydropower giant NHPC Ltd will take up two projects.



These projects were initially allotted to independent power developers about 15 years ago but remain stalled due to various reasons.