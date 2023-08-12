इंडियन आवाज़     13 Aug 2023 12:26:56      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Arunachal govt allots 12 ‘stalled’ hydropower projects to three Central PSUs

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Arunachal Pradesh Government has allotted 12 ‘stalled’ hydropower projects to three Central Public Sector Undertakings by signing a Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) with them on Saturday. The MoAs were inked in the presence of Union Power Minister RK Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and State’s Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister in-charge Chowna Mein of Power & Hydropower.

The total operational capacity of these 12 projects, withdrawn from the private players, will be to the tune of 11,523 MW. The three CPSUs are National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVN) and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO).

Of the 12 hydroelectric projects, NEEPCO has been allotted five projects, SJVN five and the hydropower giant NHPC Ltd will take up two projects. 

These projects were initially allotted to independent power developers about 15 years ago but remain stalled due to various reasons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایشیا میں موسمیاتی تبدیلی کے اثرات میں شدت آ رہی ہے

تپش میں اضافہ ایشیا میں معاشی مسائل بڑھائے گا: ڈبلیو ایم او ...

ہندوستان میں ​​​​​​​بچوں کی شادیاں

جرائم کے ریکارڈ کی قومی بیورو (این سی آر بی)، اپنی اشا ...

سیاست اخبار کے مینیجنگ ایڈیٹر ظہیر الدین علی خان کا اِنتقال

یہ خبر  انتہائی رنج و غم اور افسوس کے ساتھ سنی جائیگی کے ج ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart