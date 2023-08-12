इंडियन आवाज़     13 Aug 2023 12:27:10      انڈین آواز
Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand on Aug 13-14, says IMD

AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department, IMD said that extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday. Heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Northwestern Uttar Pradesh and Eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Monday. Very Heavy rainfall activity is forecast in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Sunday. Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar to witness heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Sunday.

Sohra in East Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya recorded highest 15 centimetres of Rainfall, Sevoke in Darjeeling District of West Bengal recorded 14 centimetres of Rainfall and Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu recorded 12 centimetres of Rainfall.

