Madhya Pradesh Govt approves disbursement of Rs 6,000 crore to farmers under CM’s Kisan Kalyan Yojana

AMN / BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved disbursement of 6,000 rupees to the eligible farmers under the Chief Minister’s Kisan Kalyan Yojana for the financial year 2023-2024. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal yesterday.

The Cabinet also decided to give benefit of the seventh pay scale to Gram Panchayat Secretaries. An additional expenditure of 178.88 crore rupees on it will be met from minor mineral heads. The council of ministers further approved the construction of 53 CM Rise Schools and 19 Kanya Shiksha Parisar with a total cost of over 2,491 crore rupees.