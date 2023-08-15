Lt. Governor Admiral D K Joshi hoisted National Flag at Netaji Stadium in Port Blair on occasion of Independence Day

AMN/ WEB DESK

On the occasion of Independence Day Lt. Governor Admiral D K Joshi hoisted the National Flag at Netaji Stadium in Port Blair. He inspected the parade and gave away commendation Certificates to 12 individuals for their exemplary contributions in various fields. Addressing the gathering, Lt. Governor Admiral D K Joshi said, Andaman Nicobar Islands is moving forward as per the vision of developed India. Recent inauguration of new terminal of Port Blair airport has fulfilled the long-pending aspirations of the islanders.

During last 5-6 years, 95,000 Crore rupees have been invested in the islands for infrastructure development. Out of total 44 projects of Island Development Agency, 15 have been completed while 29 are expected to be completed soon. This will add a new dimension in Andaman Nicobar Islands’s development. He said, Chennai-Andaman Nicobar Under Sea Cable project has proved as a game changer in communication network of these strategically important islands.

Recently, copra procurement on MSP started in the islands for enhancing farmers in income. Lt. Governor informed that with completion of passenger terminal at INS Kohasa in Diglipur, now it is ready for civil operations under RCS Udaan. Two more defense airports are being developed for civil operations in Car Nicobar and Campbell Bay. For promoting tourism, efforts are being made for building an eco-friendly resort through PPP mode at Radhanagar in Swaraj Dweep. Heritage circuit is to be developed for historic Chatham, Viper and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Islands in Port Blair. Master plan for 11 tourism project sites in South and North Middle Andaman is in final stage.

Earlier, he visited Martyr’s Column situated in National Memorial Cellular Jail and paid floral tribute to freedom fighters.