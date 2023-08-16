Himachal Pradesh: houses collapsed, roads blocked, power supply, drinking water affected & 12 dead due to heavy rain & landslides

AMN/ WEB DESK

Dense clouds prevailed throughout the day in most areas of Himachal Pradesh, though efforts were on to bring normal life back on track as sunshine emerged in some areas.

Due to heavy rain and landslides in the last two days, hundreds of roads in the state have been blocked and power supply along with drinking water has been affected in many places. Relief and rescue work is still going on at the landslide-affected place in Shiv Bawdi near Shimla. Meanwhile, 4 more bodies buried in the landslide have been recovered.

The death toll in this incident has gone up to 12. In Shimla’s Krishna Nagar itself, four houses and a slaughter house have collapsed due to a landslide this evening.

On the basis of preliminary information, two to three people are feared to be buried in this incident and relief and rescue work is going on. On the other hand, the operation to evacuate the stranded people in Fatehpur and Indora adjacent to Pong Dam in Kangra district is also going on a war footing with the help of NDRF and army personnel. A total of 440 people have been safely evacuated from Indora.