Rashi-Goundar Bridge collapses following heavy rains in Uttarakhand

Chopper deployed to rescue stranded pilgrims & tourists

AMN / WEB DESK

In Uttarakhand, Chopper has been deployed to rescue stranded pilgrims and tourists after the Rashi-Goundar Bridge collapsed at Madmaheshwar following heavy rains two days back in Rudraprayag district.

A temporary and alternative helipad has been set up at Nanu to airlift the stranded people. Meanwhile, In the Chamoli district, two people were killed and five others injured when a residential building collapsed at Helang in Joshimath late last night. Two seriously injured have been sent to a higher center with the help of a heli ambulance.

According to the State Disaster Response Force, due to heavy rains in the Madmaheshwar valley, the bridge in Goundar village was washed away leaving several people stranded.

The SDRF rescue team reached the spot immediately and found that people on the other side of the bridge were stranded.

However, the rescue operation could not kick off immediately due to the high water level of the river.

“It was not possible to cross the river due to the high water level of the river. As per the instructions of the Commandant, the team remained at the spot,” an official said. “The SDRF team resumed the rescue operation and rescued 52 people trapped there and shifted them to a safer place,” he added.

