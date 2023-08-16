Himachal Pradesh: 8 Houses collapse in landslide at Krishnanagar in Shimla

AMN

In Himachal Pradesh at least eight houses, including six makeshift ones, collapsed in a landslide at Krishnanagar locality in Shimla last evening. According to official sources, two persons are feared trapped under the rubble of the houses.

According to the agency report, cracks had developed in some houses in the morning following which most of the residents vacated them. As the police, State Disaster Response Force and locals started rescue operations, several residents in the nearby houses ran out with their belongings. On Monday, two landslides took place in Shimla, one at a Shiva temple in Summer Hill and the other at Fagli, which claimed 16 lives.