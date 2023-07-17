UNSC to hold its first formal discussion on AI this week in New York

AMN

The United Nations Security Council will hold its first formal discussion on artificial intelligence this week in New York. The discussion will focus on how to mitigate the dangers of emerging AI technology in future. Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month and has been seeking a global leadership role in AI regulation. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the discussion tomorrow.



In June this year, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a proposal by some artificial intelligence executives for the creation of an international AI watchdog body like the International Atomic Energy Agency.