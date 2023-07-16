इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2023 06:12:32      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: Imran Khan to form new political party

AMN / WEB DESK

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said in the event that his party is banned, he will form a new political party to contest the upcoming general elections. Khan’s statement came after Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said banning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only solution.

The former Prime Minister’s party has been the centre of attention since violent, nationwide protests in May saw the Pakistan government clampdown on the PTI and its party members.

Imran Khan emphasised that his base of supporters remains intact, claiming that national politics had fundamentally changed.

On the continued crackdown on his party, Imran Khan said the government was still trying to break it through intimidation.

