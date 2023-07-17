BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers meeting starts in Bangkok, Thailand

Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers first ever meeting today started in Bangkok, Thailand.

On the second day of his Bangkok Visit, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar meets with foreign ministers of BIMSTEC member nations in Bangkok.

Yesterday Mr. Jaishankar Co-chaired the 12th Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) meeting in Bangkok along with Foreign Minister of Lao PDR Saleumxay Kommasith. In a tweet, the Minister wrote, he Stressed, during the MGC meeting, the importance of expediting projects that have faced challenges in the recent past, especially the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.