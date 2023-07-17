इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2023 11:19:18      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Russia halts participation in Black Sea grain deal: Kremlin

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Russia has announced today that it has halted participation in a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported through the Black Sea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the part of these Black Sea agreements concerning Russia has not been implemented so far, so its effect is terminated. He said, Russia would return to the deal after its demands are met.
 
The Announcement came just hours after a blast on Russia’s bridge to Crimea in what Moscow called a strike by Ukrainian sea drones.
 
Meanwhile, the Kremlin said, there was no link between the attack and its decision to suspend the grain deal.
 
Turkey brokered the agreement to let food leave Ukrainian ports and a separate agreement facilitated the movement of Russian food and fertilizer amid Western sanctions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر خزانہ سیتا رمن نے لچکدار مستقبل کے شہروں کی تعمیر کیلئے نجی شعبے کے ذریعے سرمایہ کاری کرنے پر زور دیا

مرکزی وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے مستقبل کے شہروں کو مالیہ ف ...

سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر نے دہلی کے سیلاب سے متاثرہ علاقے کی سروے رپورٹ تیار کی

اے ایم این سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر( ایس بی ایف ) کی دہلی کی ...

ہند -یو اے ای: موسمیاتی تبدیلی پر مشترکہ بیان

AMN ہندوستان کے وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی اور متحدہ عرب اما ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart