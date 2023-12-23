इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2023 10:05:32      انڈین آواز

UNSC adopts UAE-penned resolution on scaling up, monitoring aid to Gaza

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@UN

The United Nations Security Council adopted a Resolution, which demands substantive and concrete steps to increase the flow of life-saving humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip while protecting UN and humanitarian staff on the ground who deliver it. The resolution penned by the United Arab Emirates requested the UN Secretary-General to appoint a Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator to monitor and verify that all shipments delivered in the Gaza Strip are humanitarian in nature.

The Coordinator will establish a UN-led aid mechanism to streamline and accelerate the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip. The Security Council also demanded that all parties to the conflict cooperate with the Senior Coordinator, so they can deliver on their mandate without obstruction. The resolution calls for urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and for a sustainable cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution demands that parties to the conflict facilitate the use of all available routes to and throughout the Gaza Strip. The resolution also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and ensuring humanitarian access for them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس کے صدر ایمینویل میخوں اِس مرتبہ 75 ویں یوم جمہوریہ تقریبات میں مہمان خصوصی ہوں گے

فرانس کے صدرایمینویل میخوں 75 ویں  یوم جمہوریہ تقریبات میںمہ ...

نفرت اورتفریق کی یہ سیاست ملک کو ترقی نہیں تباہی کے راستہ پر لے جانے والی ہے: مولانا ارشدمدنی

ملک کے سماجی تانے بانے سے چھیڑچھاڑ، ملک کے جمہوری ڈھانچہ کے ل ...

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart