UNSC adopts UAE-penned resolution on scaling up, monitoring aid to Gaza

@UN

The United Nations Security Council adopted a Resolution, which demands substantive and concrete steps to increase the flow of life-saving humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip while protecting UN and humanitarian staff on the ground who deliver it. The resolution penned by the United Arab Emirates requested the UN Secretary-General to appoint a Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator to monitor and verify that all shipments delivered in the Gaza Strip are humanitarian in nature.

The Coordinator will establish a UN-led aid mechanism to streamline and accelerate the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip. The Security Council also demanded that all parties to the conflict cooperate with the Senior Coordinator, so they can deliver on their mandate without obstruction. The resolution calls for urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and for a sustainable cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution demands that parties to the conflict facilitate the use of all available routes to and throughout the Gaza Strip. The resolution also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and ensuring humanitarian access for them.