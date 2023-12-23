इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2023 10:05:04      انڈین آواز

Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessels rush to rescue merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto that was hit by drone in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard vessels are moving towards a merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, in the Arabian Sea, which caught fire after a suspected drone attack. The merchant vessel was reported to be present at 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast on Saturday.

Taking swift action, the Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Vikram, deployed on patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone started moving towards the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in distress.

The Indian Navy warships in the vicinity are also moving towards the distressed vessel with around 20 Indian crew members who are all reported to be safe. According to defence officials, the vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. The fire has been reportedly extinguished but has affected the functioning of vessel.

