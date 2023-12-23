इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2023 10:05:18      انڈین آواز

President Murmu asks women to play an important role in making India a developed nation

President Draupadi Murmu has said that women will have to play an important role in making India a developed nation. Addressing the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Conference in Jaisalmer on Saturday evening, the President said that the work done by self-help groups is playing an important role in making women self-reliant. He said the country has taken a pledge that India should celebrate its centenary of independence as a developed nation.

This goal will be possible only when every woman of the country is self-reliant. She said that women’s equal participation in the workforce also contributes significantly to social and economic progress.  The President said the international studies indicate that India’s GDP could increase significantly if women’s participation in the workforce was equal to that of men.

Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also addressed the programme. The president also witnessed the live firing exercise at Pokhran conducted by Army. 

