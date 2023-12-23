Air Quality index in Delhi remains in severe category despite Graded Response Action Plan stage-III

Staff Reporter

The average Air Quality index remained in the severe category in the National Capital on Saturday despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage-III being put in place in Delhi and NCR. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, AIR Quality Index was recorded at 450 this evening.

The Commission for Air Quality Management had re-invoked GRAP- stage III yesterday to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region. The decision was taken in the wake of a sudden dip in the overall air quality of Delhi. Under Stage III, construction and demolition activities have been banned in Delhi and NCR. Following the directions of the Commission, the Delhi Government has imposed strict restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four wheelers vehicles in the National Capital Delhi.

The Commission said, the eight-point action plan is implemented and ensured by different agencies and Pollution Control Boards of NCR and Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The Commission also directed agencies to ensure daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours, on roads and right of ways including hotspots, and heavy traffic corridors, and ensure proper disposal of the collected dust in designated sites and landfills. Further, the commission asked to increase public transport services and to introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel.