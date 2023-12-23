इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2023 11:35:54      انڈین آواز

Anti-India forces should not be given space in foreign lands: Jaishankar on temple vandalism in US

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday took a serious note of the Hindu temple vandalism in the US and said that anti-India forces should not be given space in foreign lands. He informed the media the an inquiry into the incident is underway.

“I have seen it. Extremists, separatists and such forces (against India) should not be given space in foreign lands. Our Consulate there complained to the government and the police and an inquiry is underway,” the minister said.

His response came after Indian Consulate in San Francisco raised the issue with the US government officials and local police.

