Japanese-owned chemical tanker struck off India’s coast targeted by drone fired from Iran: Pentagon

AMN

The Japanese-owned chemical tanker, struck off the coast of India on 23rd Dec 2023, was targeted by a drone fired from Iran, said the Pentagon. The US military remains in communication with the vessel as it continues towards a destination in India, it added.

Saturday’s attack took place around 10 am local time (0600 GMT), about 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) off the coast of India and caused no casualties aboard the vessel, it said.

It was the first time, the Pentagon has openly accused Iran of directly targeting ships since the start of Israel’s war on the Hamas, which is backed by Iran.

The Indian navy said it had responded to a request for assistance.