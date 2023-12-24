No order issued on lifting hijab ban in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

AMN

Following Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s initial statement about considering the revocation of the hijab ban in government schools and colleges, he clarified that no official order has been issued, and a final decision will be made after government-level discussions.

School Education Minister Madhu Bengarappa emphasised the sensitivity of the issue, highlighting the need to consider the legal framework and consult with the chief minister before reaching a decision. The matter is currently sub judice, with a split judgment in October 2022 leading the Supreme Court to refer the case to a yet-to-be-constituted three-judge bench, as stated by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud in March.