इंडियन आवाज़     24 Dec 2023 04:25:16      انڈین آواز

No order issued on lifting hijab ban in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Following Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s initial statement about considering the revocation of the hijab ban in government schools and colleges, he clarified that no official order has been issued, and a final decision will be made after government-level discussions. 

School Education Minister Madhu Bengarappa emphasised the sensitivity of the issue, highlighting the need to consider the legal framework and consult with the chief minister before reaching a decision. The matter is currently sub judice, with a split judgment in October 2022 leading the Supreme Court to refer the case to a yet-to-be-constituted three-judge bench, as stated by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud in March.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکی صدر جوبائیڈن نے دفاعی پالیسی سے متعلق بل پر دستخط کرکے آٹھ کھرب 86 ارب ڈالر سالانہ کے فوجی اخراجات کا اختیار دے دیا

FILE PICS         امریکی صدرجوبائیڈن نے دفاعی پالیسی ...

بحیرہ عرب میں اسرائیل سے وابستہ ایک تجارتی جہاز پر ڈرون حملہ

ہندوستانی بحریہ اور کوسٹ گارڈ کے جہاز تجارتی جہاز ایم وی کیم ...

کافی کے فائدے اور ذائقے

رابعہ شیخ دنیا کے بیشتر ممالک میں ’کافی‘ کو چائے پر فوقیت ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart