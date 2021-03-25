United States, Europe pledge deeper cooperation to counter China

AMN

The United States and Europe have pledged deeper cooperation on countering China, with an agreement to start a formal US-European Union dialogue on the matter. South China Morning Post reported that the cooperation in countering China’s increasing assertiveness includes North Atlantic Treaty Organization closing ranks with like-minded democracies in the Asia Pacific region. Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell, the EU Chief for Foreign Affairs said, they decided to continue meetings at the senior official and expert levels on topics such as reciprocity, economic issues, resilience, human rights, security multilateralism and areas for constructive engagement with China, such as climate change.

Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in a discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he plans build partnerships with Japan, South Korea, Australia and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region to counter China, as the military alliance of 30 European and North American nations develops its strategic plan, known as NATO 2030.