Union Minister Ramdas Athawale visits Bandipora district in north Kashmir as part of Public Outreach Programme

AMN

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday visited Bandipora district in north Kashmir as part of the Union Government’s ongoing Public Outreach Programme for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the visit, he formally e-inaugurated 1,000 LPM Oxygen Generation Plant at Government District Hospital Bandipora installed at the cost of 6.75 crore rupees. The Minister also participated in several activities, met public delegations and inaugurated various developmental projects there.

Later, the Minister interacted with public delegations including members of District Development Council, Bandipora, Chairmen of Municipal Committees and Council, BDC members and other PRI representatives.

While interacting with the delegations, Minister said that the Central Government is implementing various developmental plans for the overall development of the people of all communities of the country including Hindus, Muslims, Christians with special hand holding of socially backward communities.

The Minister said, the Gujjar community is getting benefit from ST quota and urged them to avail the benefit of various schemes aimed to benefit tribal communities. He said that the Central Government took the decision of abrogation of Article 370 to give more benefit to J&K and urged people to take benefit from various governemnt schemes.