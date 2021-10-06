Jammu Administration to organise Navratra Festival amidst adherence of Covid SOPs at Katra

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Divisional Administration will be organising the nine-day long Navratra Festival amidst the adherence of COVID-19 SOPs at Katra, the base camp of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu division.

AIR correspondent reports that the festival will be organised by the Tourism Department, Jammu in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board from tomorrow till 15th of October. Worth to mention, in order to promote pilgrimage tourism in J&K, the Navratra Festival was started in 1996 and the event has attained international fame and popularity over the years. The festival could not be organized last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the Administration has decided to organize it on a limited scale, owing to the fact that a large number of people have been vaccinated. Unlike past practice, Shobha Yatra would be taken out only on the first and the last Navratra to avoid public gatherings, while Devotional Song performance will be hosted for two days instead of National level competition for eight days.

The play ‘Mata ki Kahani’ would be presented by Natrang Theatre Group in the Auditorium of Spiritual Growth Centre with a limited audience.

The show will also be telecast at different locations through LED screens to avoid large gatherings at a single place and to ensure that a greater number of people can witness the performance in their own personal space. However, Prabhat Pheri will continue for eight days from Bus Stand covering Darshani Deodi to Raghunath Temple and Bhumika Temple.