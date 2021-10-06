Union MoS Law & Justice concludes two-day visit to Rajouri

AMN

The two-day Jammu and Kashmir visit of Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S. P. Singh Baghel as a part of the Public Outreach Initiative concluded on Wednesday in Rajouri.

AIR correspondent reports that the MoS felicitated and honoured the Safai Karamcharis for their tireless efforts in keeping the city clean and thereby contributing to Swachh Bharat Mission. He also felicitated the beneficiaries of PMAY-U.

While interacting with the public at the Balidhan Bhawan, Mr Baghel said that the Union Government is making best efforts to ensure that benefits of development reach all sections of the society without any discrimination and make the delivery system of welfare programmes more effective with accountability and transparency in the administrative machinery. He further said, there is no dearth of employment in government sector, but the students should be able to grab the job opportunities. He advised the students to work hard to achieve their desired goals in life.

During his visit to the High School Tattapani in Kalakote Tehsil, the Minister interacted with students and staff and stressed upon the teachers for providing quality education to the students. While inaugurating the up-gradation of changing room facility at Tattapani hot spring, the Minister advised the concerned to take concrete measures for more beautification of the hot spring as it has immense medical tourism potential.

Reiterating the Centre’s commitment, its strong resolve and special concern for the overall development of J&K, the MoS said that numerous initiatives are being taken to bring transformation in every sector to help the UT march towards a golden future. He said that J&K is moving forward on the path of integrated equitable development with the establishment of the three tiers system of the Panchayat Raj.