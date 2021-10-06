Pak PM Imran Khan faces flak after his govt starts talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan
Govt to investigate ‘Pandora Papers Leak’ by multi-agency group under CBDT Chairman
India crosses 91 crore mark milestone in COVID-19 vaccination drive; Recovery rate stands at 97.89%
Offshore havens and hidden riches of world leaders and billionaires exposed in Pandora Papers leak
David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2021 01:41:07      انڈین آواز

Union MoS Law & Justice concludes two-day visit to Rajouri

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The two-day Jammu and Kashmir visit of Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S. P. Singh Baghel as a part of the Public Outreach Initiative concluded on Wednesday in Rajouri.

AIR correspondent reports that the MoS felicitated and honoured the Safai Karamcharis for their tireless efforts in keeping the city clean and thereby contributing to Swachh Bharat Mission. He also felicitated the beneficiaries of PMAY-U.

While interacting with the public at the Balidhan Bhawan, Mr Baghel said that the Union Government is making best efforts to ensure that benefits of development reach all sections of the society without any discrimination and make the delivery system of welfare programmes more effective with accountability and transparency in the administrative machinery. He further said, there is no dearth of employment in government sector, but the students should be able to grab the job opportunities. He advised the students to work hard to achieve their desired goals in life.

During his visit to the High School Tattapani in Kalakote Tehsil, the Minister interacted with students and staff and stressed upon the teachers for providing quality education to the students. While inaugurating the up-gradation of changing room facility at Tattapani hot spring, the Minister advised the concerned to take concrete measures for more beautification of the hot spring as it has immense medical tourism potential.

Reiterating the Centre’s commitment, its strong resolve and special concern for the overall development of J&K, the MoS said that numerous initiatives are being taken to bring transformation in every sector to help the UT march towards a golden future. He said that J&K is moving forward on the path of integrated equitable development with the establishment of the three tiers system of the Panchayat Raj.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Gurjit Kaur, Harmanpreet Singh lead star parade as Indians dominate FIH Hockey Stars Awards

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Spearheaded by Gurjit Kaur and Harmanpreet Singh, Indian players and coaches ...

It is tit for tat, Hockey India pulls out of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It is tit for tat  and retaliation was  furious and fast. Less than 24 hou ...

FC Goa pip Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 to win Durand Cup

Kolkata, 3 October;  FC Goa are the new Durand Cup owners The Gaurs defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club 1-0 ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz